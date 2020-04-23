A man of Granite

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Dan Manoyan reads the final chapter of his book, “Men of Granite,” at the Lincoln Place Heritage Festival on Sept. 17, 2016 at the Lincoln Place Community Center. Manoyan passed away on April 20.

After working as a sportswriter for many years, Dan Manoyan became an author for the first time on Oct. 15, 2007.

He wrote a book about the 1940 Granite City boys basketball team, comprised of players growing up in the Lincoln Place neighborhood, that won a state championship. It was called "Men of Granite."

Manoyan’s project was a successful one, selling numerous copies in the Granite City area and throughout the country. After the book was published, Manoyan had hopes of seeing his story turn into a motion picture.

But whenever it does turn into a movie, Manoyan won't get a chance to see it.

Manoyan died on April 20 at St. Catherine's Hospital in Pleasant Prairie, Wis., outside Kenosha. He was 69.

"I just talked with him a couple of days ago," said Babe Champion, a 1951 GCHS graduate who helped Manoyan gather information for his book. "Then, I get this bad news."

Manoyan's son, Randall, will take over duties of trying to bring “Men of Granite” to the big screen. Randall, who turned 30 on April 21, is an attorney from Chicago.

"I don't know how I'm going to do it, but I have all of his research material and words from his story," Randall said. "It was his passion project, more than anything in the world. He wanted to make this movie. I'm going to make sure that happens."

A Waukegan native and a graduate of the University of Illinois, Manoyan worked as a sportswriter for the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel for many years, covering the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee men's basketball team.

While visiting the St. Louis area in the spring of 2006, Manoyan drove through Granite City, giving him an idea for a book. When he returned to his Kenosha home, he started researching the members of the 1939-40 GCHS boys basketball team.

Manoyan reached two of the members on the team, Andy Hagopian and John Markarian, and set up a meeting with them at the Armenian Church in Granite City. Hagopian, who passed away in 2016, and Markarian were juniors on the championship squad.

The other members on the team were Andy Phillip, George Gages, Evon Parsaghian, Den Eftimoff, Ebbie Mueller, Everett Daniels, Sam Mouradian and Ed Hoff. Bryon Bozarth was the head coach.

Phillip was the leading scorer of the 1940 state tournament with 53 points. He went on to play college basketball at the University of Illinois and had an 11-year career with the NBA.

Granite City finished 29-5 and beat Herrin 24-22 in the championship game to give the school its first state championship in any sport. The program bounced back from a loss to Wood River (now East Alton-Wood River) in the regional finals to win the state title.

The book had 24 chapters, plus statistics from the state tournament. Manoyan was interested in doing the book on the championship squad because most of the players come from Hungarian, Armenian, Yugoslavian and Macedonian backgrounds.

“The town didn’t put much credence in this,” Manoyan said in September 2016. “The coach of the team (Byron Bozarth) wasn’t even sure he wanted them on his team. What he didn’t realize was for years these kids were over at (Lincoln Place Community Center) learning how to shoot buckets, and they learned very well. They were a very skilled and cohesive group.”

Numerous copies of the book were sold in two of Granite City boys basketball games in November 2007, a month after it was published. The next month, Manoyan held book signings at Krieger's Sports Bar and Grill, which later closed, and the Six Mile Regional library on Johnson Road.

After that, the book took off from there.

"After his retirement, he devoted all of his time to writing that book," Randall Manoyan said. "He dedicated himself to the story. More than anything, he wanted to see it made into a movie."

Manoyan made an attempt to turn "Men of Granite" into a motion picture in 2015. Milwaukee philanthropist Albert Nicholas — who died in 2016 — invested $1.3 million in the project and Valerie McCaffrey was hired as producer. But lack of funding halted production for four years.

In 2017, Manoyan sued the producers for mismanagement of money for the film. A three-day trial ended last summer in Milwaukee.

"Now that the lawsuit is over, we can finally move forward and find some new investors and make that happen," Randall said.

Manoyan made one of his last visits to Granite City on Sept. 20, when he attended the visitation of Champion's wife, Sue, at Irwin Chapel in Granite City. Sue passed away on Sept. 15.

"That kind of speak volumes of how much my dad not only cared about the story of the team, but also how much he felt for the community himself and the support that he received from everyone in the community," Randall said.