New Granite City head football coach Brad Hasquin directs the Warrior football team during practice recently at the Granite City High practice field.

The Granite City Warriors football team will enter a new chapter in its history this fall.

The Warriors — like all Granite City sports teams — will not be competing in the Southwestern Conference this year. The school is now independent.

“I’ve coached in the Southwestern Conference for years,” new Warriors head coach Brad Hasquin said. “I have many good friends who coach there. However, it’s time for us to do something new and for us to open up a new chapter until we find a new home.”

A change in conference status is not the only difference for the 2018 season. Hasquin starts his first year as head coach after serving former coach Carl Luehmann for eight years as an assistant.

“Coach Luehmann didn’t leave me with a weak team,” Hasquin said. “We have some fine talent out there this year. We’re going to work hard and see how things pan out.”

Last year, the Warriors finished with a 2-7 mark, defeating Jerseyville and Carbondale in the first two weeks of the season. Quarterback Freddy Edwards, a player Hasquin feels has Division I potential, was injured in the third week of the season with a torn labrum and was sidelined for the rest of the season. Edwards, a junior, played both offense and defense last year, but he will only play one way this season — offense.

“It just a great thing to have that talented of a player (Edwards) on your team,” Hasquin said.

The Warriors last posted a winning season in 2011 when they finished with a 6-4 mark and made the Class 7A playoffs.

“We’re going to have to be able to score points,” Hasquin said of establishing a winning tradition. “This year, we have some experience. This is the first time in a long time we will not be starting a sophomore. The kids we have out there this year have been at this awhile.”

Granite City will kick off its season Friday with an away game at Jerseyville.

“Coach (Ric) Johns will be taking over there,” Hasquin said. “He’s known for using the triple option (offense), and we’re going to have to be ready for it.”

After the first week, the Warriors will once again play Carbondale in week two of the season. There are still three SWC teams on Granite City’s schedule — Belleville West (week five), Collinsville (week six), and Alton (week eight). The Warriors will also play Francis Howell (week three), Carnahan (week four), Mater Dei (week seven), and Galesburg (week nine).

“It’s really pretty exciting,” Hasquin said. “We have several new teams on our schedule. This should bring new energy to the program.”

Senior Jerry Watson returns as a running back this season, but senior Richard Graham will also earn some time at running back. Austin Bonvicino and Reide Wilson will play tight end. Hasquin mentioned them as key on offense. J’vyuan Wilson and Justin Wiley will both be key on defense at cornerback.

When asked about challenges, coach Hasquin said staying healthy will be his team’s greatest challenge in 2018. The team will be vulnerable if there are injuries in key spots, like last season.

