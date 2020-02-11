A pioneer of women's sports

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Godfrey resident Lea Plarski talks to the audience at the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame ceremony on Feb. 10 in O’Fallon.

Lea Plarski remembers the first time she became interested in sports.

It was when she was a little girl growing up in Augusta, Kan.

"I seriously began playing competitive basketball at the age of 8," the Godfrey resident said. "I got a ball and a hoop for my birthday. Being the only girl in the neighborhood and having a new ball, it entitled me the first choice of teams. I picked the biggest, baddest boy in the hood."

Plarksi went on to have a long, successful career in athletics that include a 37-year stint as teacher, coach, director of athletics and administrator at St. Louis Community College at Florissant Valley, a lifetime achievement award from the St. Louis Sports Commission, the Olympic Games and the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame.

On Feb. 10, Plarski earned another honor. She was inducted into this year's St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame. The ceremony was held at Gateway Classic Cars in O'Fallon.

"In my opinion, the greatest thing about this entire evening is coming home," Plarski said. "Coming home to people who have cared for you and supported you over the years."

When Plarski was growing up in Kansas, the state didn't have organized athletics for girls and women. When she moved to the St. Louis area many years ago, she joined an AAU league and and had coaching stints in three different schools.

Then, when one of her friends, Bill Miller, got a job at STLCC-Florissant Valley, she went with him.

"He didn't assign me to coach women's basketball, but he did help me immensely in getting elected to represent Region 14 in the National Junior College Athletic Association," Plarski said. "From there, I was elected vice-president and later president in the organization."

Plarski later became involved in decision making with the U.S. Olympic Committee. She also worked with FIBA, also known as the International Basketball Federation.

In 1979, Plarski got to see the U.S. win the FIBA World Championships in South Korea.

"I would have to say the world championships in 1979 in Seoul, South Korea was the most exciting and the most rewarding events," Plarski said.

The Godfrey resident also was a founding member of the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in Knoxville, Tenn., in 1998. Four years later, she was inducted into the hall of fame.

"I think it's doing a lot to involve girls and women in basketball," Plarski said.

During her long tenure in athletics, Plarski has made friends with famous sports celebrities such as Jackie Joyner-Kersee and Pat Summitt. Joyner-Kersee was in attendance at the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame ceremony.

"Jackie, of course, was a world renowned track person, but she was also an outstanding basketball player," Plarski said.

Plarksi was part of a St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame group that included Granite City soccer coaching legend Gene Baker, East St. Louis cross country and track coach Nino Fennoy and SIUE women's basketball standout Misi Clark-Jones. She was the first inductee to speak at the ceremony.

"I'm blessed to be a small part of this class of extremely talented people," Plarski said. "They are professionals and elite champions. How I ever got there, I don't know."