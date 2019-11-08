A remarkable run

× Expand photo by Theo Tate The Marquette Catholic boys soccer team poses with its second-place trophy from the Class 1A state tournament on Nov. 2 in East Peoria.

After the Marquette Catholic boys soccer team lost to the Chicago University High Maroons 2-1 in the Class 1A state championship match on Nov. 2 at EastSide Centre in East Peoria, Aaron Boulch was the first player to hoist the runner-up trophy.

But it wasn’t the trophy the senior had in mind.

“We really wanted the first-place trophy to bring it home to Marquette,” Boulch said. “It would have been an amazing journey if we would have come in first.”

Still, the Explorers turned in an outstanding season that included a 19-4-5 record and their third state trophy in program history. Marquette won 1A state championships in 2012 and 2017.

“I’m so proud of this team,” Marquette senior Noah McClintock said. “There are so many good players who are going to come back next year and honestly, I can see them coming back next year and I can see them winning.”

Boulch, McClintock, Luke Atkinson, Joseph Guehlstorf, Nick LaFata, Brett Terry and Drew Whitelaw made up the senior class. All of them played on the 2017 team that won a state championship.

“Those guys are leaders,” said Tim Gould, who wrapped up his first season as Explorers’ head coach. “They competed all season long.”

Marquette’s 19 wins were the most since 2012, when the program won 20 matches and captured its first state title.

The Explorers started their season 5-0-2 through their first seven games before losing to Quincy Notre Dame on Sept. 9. They captured a regional title on Oct. 18 with an 8-0 win over Hillsboro, a sectional championship on Oct. 25 with a 1-0 win over Riverton/Tri-City and a super-sectional crown on Oct. 29 with a 2-1 victory over Columbia.

Gould was hired to replace Joe Burchett as Marquette coach this fall. Burchett led the Explorers to the 1A championship in ‘17. It was the first time since 2013 Gould had coached at the high school level.

“I think they trusted me and I trusted them with the way they were going to compete with one another on the field,” Gould said. “We did that all season long, even from the opening game.”

Marquette began its year on Aug. 30 with a 2-2 tie with Triad. The Alton school trailed 2-0 in the first half before coming back with two goals in the second.

“That’s where I knew immediately that this group’s got a ton of fight,” Gould said.

The Explorers had strong seasons from Boulch, McClintock and LaFata. Boulch became Marquette’s fourth player in two years to earn all-state honors, while McClintock and LaFata were named to the all-sectional team. The trio combined for 55 goals.

Boulch played in the state tournament with a torn left meniscus he suffered during the Explorers’ 1-0 win over Riverton/Tri-City in the Sacred Heart-Griffin Sectional finals on Oct. 25 in Springfield. He wore a knee brace in both games against Quincy Notre Dame and Chicago University High.

“It was 50-50 if I was going to play,” Boulch said. “But I chose to play.”

Against QND in the semifinals, he got a goal and an assist to help the Explorers win 3-2 in penalty kicks to advance to the title match.

Gould said he was pleased with Boulch’s effort at state.

“His enthusiasm and his love for the game rub off on people,” he said. “It helps our program and it helps all of the other guys around him.”

Freshmen Myles Paniagua, Dre Davis and juniors Justin Atkinson, Matt Lehr and Isaac Hendrickson will be among the top returning players for next year.

“Next year, they’ll be solid,” Boulch said. “I think they have a chance to go far.”

Marquette’s 2019 season in review

Aug. 30 Triad T, 2-2

Aug. 31 Rochester W, 3-1

Aug. 31 Breese Central W, 6-1

Sept. 2 Columbia T, 1-1

Sept. 3 Gibault W, 1-0

Sept. 5 Father McGivney W, 4-0

Sept. 7 Althoff W, 4-2

Sept. 9 Quincy Notre Dame L, 4-0

Sept. 11 Belleville East T, 1-1

Sept. 12 Mater Dei W, 3-0

Sept. 14 O’Fallon T, 1-1

Sept. 16 Granite City W, 4-1

Sept. 17 Pinckneyville W, 7-0

Sept. 19 Metro-East Lutheran W, 13-0

Sept. 20 Edwardsville L, 2-0

Sept. 26 Freeburg W, 7-0

Sept. 30 Columbia W, 3-2

Oct. 1 Northwest (Mo.) W, 3-1

Oct. 2 Timberland T, 1-1

Oct. 3 Clayton L, 2-0

Oct. 8 East Alton-Wood River W, 8-2

Marquette Catholic Regional

Oct. 15 Staunton W, 7-0

Oct. 18 Hillsboro W, 8-0

Sacred Heart-Griffin Sectional

Oct. 22 Sacred Heart-Griffin W, 4-0

Oct. 25 Riverton/Tri-City W, 1-0

Mater Dei Super-Sectional

Oct. 29 Columbia W, 2-1

Class 1A state tournament

Nov. 1 Quincy Notre Dame W, 3-2

Nov. 2 Chicago University L, 2-1

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter