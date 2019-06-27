AdVantage Granite City Athlete of the Week: June 27, 2019

Swimming | Wyatt Loftus

Loftus

Loftus helped the Paddlers Pirates swim team celebrate a season-opening victory over the Aqua Park (formerly Splash City) Gators on June 13.

He finished first in five events in the 13-14 boys division in the dual meet at Paddlers. The 14-year-old won the 100-meter freestyle, 50-meter freestyle and 100-meter intermediate medley and helped the medley and freestyle relay teams pick up victories.

Paddlers, which won a SWISA championship last year, knocked off Aqua Park 351-347 to improve to 1-0. Loftus was a member of the SWISA championship medley and freestyle relay teams in the 13-14 boys division in 2018.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter