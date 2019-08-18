AdVantage Athlete of the Week: August 16, 2019

× Expand Smith

Soccer | Madelyn Smith

Smith helped the Lou Fusz 03 Blue select soccer team win the U.S. Youth Soccer National Championship Tournament on July 28 at Overland Park, Kan. Smith, who will be a junior at Marquette Catholic this year, scored the game-winning goal in the second half to lift Lou Fusz to a 2-1 victory over Legends Inland Empire (Calif.) in the Mavis Derfliger Cup for the 16-and-under girls title. It’s the first national championship in the history of the Lou Fusz program. Smith helped Marquette soccer team finish with 10 wins and a Class 1A regional title and scored a team-high 11 goals in the 2019 spring season. She recently has verbally committed to play soccer at Saint Louis University.