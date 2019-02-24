AdVantage Athletes of the Week: February 22, 2019

Noah Clancy | Swimming

Clancy and Maguire

Clancy won a pair of sectional championships on Feb. 16 at the Edwardsville Sectional for boys swimming at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center and has advanced to state for the third year in a row. The Alton junior won the 100-yard backstroke in 49.57 seconds and the 100-yard breaststroke in 58.18 seconds and qualified for state in both events. Clancy also helped the 200-yard freestyle relay team finish second and the 200-yard medley relay team place third, giving him four medals in the sectional meet.

SECTIONAL TITLES

Freshman year: 100-yard backstroke

Sophomore year: 100-yard backstroke, 200-yard freestyle relay, 200-yard medley relay

Junior year: 100-yard backstroke, 100-yard breaststroke

Alex Maguire | Wrestling

Maguire, a senior for Roxana, came up just short of capturing the fifth state title in wrestling at the school on Feb. 16 at the Class 1A state tournament in Champaign.

He finished second, losing 4-3 in the state finals at 152 pounds. Overall Maguire was 3-1 at state.

He became only the seventh Shell wrestler to earn multiple medals in their prep career. He took third at 145 pounds as a junior. Maguire finished 39-5 overall this season.

MAGUIRE’S 2019 STATE TOURNEY

First round: win via pin 4:20 over Ryan Graves of Heyworth

Quarterfinals: win via pin 2:48 over Cade Emerson of Dwight

Semifinals: win 8-6 over Wes Girardi of Deer Creek-Mackinaw

Finals: loss 4-3 to Brody Ivy of Sterling Newman Central Catholic

