AdVantage Granite City Athlete of the Week: January 24, 2019

Hockey | Bryce Norton

Norton scored three goals to lead the Granite City hockey team to a 6-5 win over the Bethalto Eagles on Jan. 10 at Granite City Ice Rink. It’s the Granite City sophomore’s second hat trick of the season and the third of his prep hockey career. Norton also scored three goals in the Warriors’ 9-1 win over Highland on Nov. 8, their first victory of the season.

NORTON’S STATISTICS IN 2017-18 SEASON

24 goals, 16 assists, 40 points

