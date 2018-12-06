Granite City Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year

× Expand photo by Bill Roseberry Chessy Nikonowicz

When she competed at the Class 3A Quincy Sectional on Oct. 27, Chessy Nikonowicz came close to doing something no Granite City girls runner had ever done since the mid-1980s — qualifying for the state cross country meet.

The Granite City junior came up just five places short of a trip to Peoria as she finished 33rd with a time of 19:24 at sectionals.

“I was pretty happy about the time,” Nikonowicz said. “The only reason I was a little disappointed was because I realized just how close I was (to qualifying for state). But I also realized that it was going to take me a little more time to get over it. After a while, I picked myself up and said, ‘OK, I’m just going to work harder for next season.’”

Despite coming up short of a bid for state, Nikonowicz enjoyed another outstanding season with the GCHS girls cross country team. She was the Warriors’ No. 1 runner all season and earned five medals, including a first-place medal at the Collinsville Invitational on Sept. 12.

“It was really great because starting off the season, I wasn’t sure how I would do,” said Nikonowicz, who wrapped up her third season with the team. “I was a little nervous going into it.”

Nikonowicz won the Collinsville meet with a 21:17, making her the first Granite City runner since Penny Meyer in 2000 to win an individual title. She also helped the Warriors win the team championship, their first in any meet since 1985.

The junior said the performance at Collinsville gave her a boost of confidence.

“After Collinsville, I realized that I could actually do something and I can make a difference,” she said. “I just have to keep working hard and keep going for it.”

Nikonowicz’s season blossomed from there. She finished ninth with a 19:42 at the Springfield Invitational, placed 30th with a personal-best time of 18:23 at the Peoria Invitational, came in fourth with a 20:35 at the Madison County meet and qualified for sectionals for the third time after finishing 15th at the Class 3A Edwardsville Regional.

Nikonowicz said she was thrilled with her efforts at the Springfield and Peoria meets. Before the Springfield meet on Sept. 22, she had run under 20 minutes only once during her cross country career.

“Going into Springfield, I was a little bit nervous, but I just relaxed and let it all go,” she said. “Going into Peoria and getting that medal, it was pretty amazing because I didn’t think I could do that, to be honest.”

Nikonowicz led a team that included sophomores Kendra Kirkover, Claire Sykes and Lacey Kunz, senior Emily Johnson and freshman Shannon Roustio.

“The way we push each other, we work hard all of the time,” Nikonowicz said. “We never let any of us slack, no matter where we are, whether it’s the No. 1 runner or the No. 7. We try to pack it up and work together because we know that’s the only way we’re going to do anything if we work together.”

The last time the GCHS girls cross country program had a state qualifier was in 1985, when the whole team competed at Peoria.

Nikonowicz hopes to end that drought next year.

“It’s my senior year and I want to make it the greatest,” Nikonowicz said. “I want to keep pushing hard and make something happen that I never saw coming.”

