AdVantage Granite City Athlete of the Week: April 11, 2019

Baseball | Cameron Hibbets

Hibbets tossed a complete game no-hitter in the Warriors’ 1-0, nine-inning victory over the Alton Redbirds on April 3 at Babe Champion Field. The Granite City senior left-hander fanned 15 batters and walked 5 to finish with the third no-hitter of his prep baseball career. Granite City and Alton completed the contest that was suspended on March 28 because of inclement weather. The contest was tied at 0-0 in the sixth inning before it was called and Hibbets picked up where he left off. Last year, Hibbets threw no-hit games over Riverview Gardens and Alton. In the 2018 meeting against the Redbirds, he gave up 4 walks and struck out 8 in a 10-0, 5-inning victory.

