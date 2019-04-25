AdVantage Granite City Athlete of the Week: April 25, 2019

Track and Field | Andrew O’Keefe

O’Keefe won the 3,200-meter run with a school-record time of 9 minutes, 11 seconds at the Granite City Invitational on April 12 at the Nelson Hagnauer Sports Complex. The Granite City senior picked up his fourth first-place finish at the Granite City meet in his prep track career. He came out on top in the 1,600 and 3,200 in his junior year and the 1,600 in his sophomore season. O’Keefe, who plans to continue his track and cross country career at Adams State University next year, also picked up his second victory of the 2019 season. He also won the 800 with a personal-best time of 1:54.97 at the Norm Armstrong Invitational on April 6 at Belleville West.

