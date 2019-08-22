AdVantage Granite City Athlete of the Week: August 22, 2019

× Expand Suhre

Swimming & Diving | Jackson Suhre

For the second year in a row, Suhre won Southwestern Illinois Swim Association championships in swimming and diving. The 9-year-old finished first in the 50-yard butterfly in 39.97 seconds at the SWISA swim championship meet on July 21 at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center in Edwardsville. He also earned a High Point award. The day before, Suhre placed first in the 9-10 boys division in the SWISA dive championship meet at Summers-Port Pool in Godfrey. Last year, Suhre competed in the 8 and under boys division and won two events at the SWISA swim meet and placed first in the SWISA dive meet.

