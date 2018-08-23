AdVantage Granite City Athlete of the Week: August 23, 2018

Reynolds
Golf | Caroline Reynolds
Reynolds, a junior, earned the first medal of her high school golf career after placing 10th with a 94 in the large-school division of the Madison County Tournament on Aug. 14 at the Legacy Golf Course in Granite City. She was the only Granite City golfer to get a medal at the county tournament.
REYNOLDS’ 2017 TOURNAMENT SCORES
Marquette Blast-Off Classic — 117
Belleville East Par 3 Tournament — 89
Southwestern Conference Tournament — 122
Gary Bair Tournament — 112
Class AA O’Fallon Regional — 105
