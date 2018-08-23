AdVantage Granite City Athlete of the Week: August 23, 2018

Reynolds

Golf | Caroline Reynolds

Reynolds, a junior, earned the first medal of her high school golf career after placing 10th with a 94 in the large-school division of the Madison County Tournament on Aug. 14 at the Legacy Golf Course in Granite City. She was the only Granite City golfer to get a medal at the county tournament.

REYNOLDS’ 2017 TOURNAMENT SCORES

Marquette Blast-Off Classic — 117

Belleville East Par 3 Tournament — 89

Southwestern Conference Tournament — 122

Gary Bair Tournament — 112

Class AA O’Fallon Regional — 105

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter