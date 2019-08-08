AdVantage Granite City Athlete of the Week: August 8, 2019

Cross Country | Andrew O’Keefe

O’Keefe won the Mud Mountain 5K Classic for the second time in 3 years on July 27. The Granite City graduate placed first in the 3.1-mile race at the SIUE Cross Country Course with a time of 16 minutes. He won the Mud Mountain race for the first time in 2017. O’Keefe was coming off an outstanding cross country and track career at GCHS, competing in the state track meet 4 times and making 3 appearances at the state cross country meet. He won the Class 3A state title in the 1,600-meter run in May. O’Keefe will attend Adams State University this fall and compete in cross country and track.

