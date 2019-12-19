AdVantage Granite City Athlete of the Week: December 19, 2019

Basketball | Freddy Edwards

Edwards’ senior year with the Granite City boys basketball team got off to a flying start at the Stove Top Stuffing Tournament. He earned all-tournament honors by scoring 59 points in four games and helping the Warriors win the five-team tournament with a 4-0 record. Granite City clinched the tournament title with a 71-44 win over Civic Memorial in the final game on Nov. 30. Edwards, who was the lone GCHS player on the all-tournament team, scored six points and grabbed seven rebounds against Nokomis on Nov. 25, finished with 27 points against Taylorville on Nov. 26, had 17 points and seven boards against Triad on Nov. 29 and 9 points against CM.

