AdVantage Granite City Athlete of the Week: December 20, 2018

Wrestling | David Groetecke

Groetecke got off to a good start to his junior season with the Granite City wrestling team, winning six of his first seven matches in the 170-pound weight class. He got a win in the Warriors’ home opener against Quincy on Dec. 7 and pulled off victories over Mattoon, Mahomet and Pekin in the Bloomington Super Duals the next day. Groetecke is in his third season with the Granite City wrestling team.

GROETECKE’S TOURNAMENT FINISHES

1st — Ganz Freshman Tournament (12-2-16)

5th — O’Fallon Freshman Tournament (1-21-17)

18th — William “Red” Schmitt Holiday Tournament (12-29-17)

