AdVantage Granite City Athlete of the Week: December 5, 2019

Cox

Swimming | Emma Cox

Cox earned three medals at the IHSA Springfield Sectional on Nov. 16 at Eisenhower Pool, giving her a total of 10 in her four-year prep swimming career at GCHS. The senior came in third in the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard backstroke and helped the 400-yard freestyle relay team — which also included Claire Sykes, Peyton Hatfield and Carlee Wright — place sixth. Cox, who plans to swim at Eastern Illinois University next year, finished with a 2:04.46 in the 200 freestyle and a 1:02.41 in the 100 backstroke. Cox had three sectional medals in her freshman year and two each in her sophomore and junior seasons.

