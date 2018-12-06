AdVantage Granite City Athlete of the Week: December 6, 2018

Basketball | Zidane Moore
Moore was the lone Granite City representative on the all-tournament team of the Stove Top Stuffing Tournament after averaging nine points in four games. The Granite City senior helped his team finish with a 2-2 record. The Warriors beat Civic Memorial and Nokomis and lost to Triad and Taylorville.
MOORE’S TOURNAMENT STATISTICS
Civic Memorial: 10 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals
Triad: 17 points, two 3-pointers
Taylorville: 9 points, 5 rebounds
Nokomis: 3 points, 6 rebounds, 12 assists
