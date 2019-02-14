AdVantage Granite City Athlete of the Week: February 14, 2019

George Kisor | Wrestling

Kisor qualified for the sectional tournament for the first time in his prep wrestling career after placing third in the 170-pound weight class at the Class 3A Granite City Regional on Feb. 2. The junior came from behind to pin Belleville West’s Kevion Woods in the second period of the third-place match after trailing 7-1 in the first period. Kisor was the only Granite City wrestler to advance out of regionals.

OTHER TOURNAMENT FINISHES

Second — Ganz Freshman Tournament (12-2-16)

Second — O’Fallon Freshman Tournament (1-21-17)

Fourth — IWCOA Fresh/Soph South Regional (2-26-17)

Fourth — IWCOA Fresh/Soph South Regional (2-25-18)

