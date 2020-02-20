AdVantage Granite City Athlete of the Week: February 20, 2020

Boyd

Wrestling | Dylan Boyd

Just a freshman for the Granite City Warriors, Boyd enjoyed a stellar season in the 106-pound weight division. Unfortunately, he came up shy of a state berth in his rookie prep campaign. Boyd captured an individual title at the Class 3A Granite City Regional on Feb. 8. The top seed, he pinned Belleville West’s Justin Harris and earned a 3-0 decision over Warren Zeisset of Belleville East in the finals. Boyd also was the top seed at the Quincy Sectional on Feb. 15 but finished 1-2, a pair of wins from qualifying for state. He finished his freshman season with an impressive 37-8 record.

