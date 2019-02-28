AdVantage Granite City Athlete of the Week: February 28, 2019

Cain picked up three medals at the Edwardsville Sectional on Feb. 16 at Edwardsville High School’s Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center. The Granite City junior placed fourth in the 100-yard butterfly and the 100-yard breaststroke and helped the 400-yard freestyle relay team — which included Dawson James, Wyatt Loftus and Matt Wilson — come in third. He also helped the 200-yard medley relay finish seventh, one place short of a medal.

CAIN’S TIMES AT SECTIONALS

100-yard butterfly — 56.07 seconds

100-yard breaststroke — 1:01.27

400-yard medley relay — 3:48.91 (52.84 split)

200-yard medley relay — 1:48.13 (27.88 split)

