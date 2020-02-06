AdVantage Granite City Athlete of the Week: February 6, 2020

× Expand Tippett

Basketball | Jahkeis Tippett

Tippett is enjoying an outstanding senior season with the Granite City boys basketball team this winter. He is the Warriors’ leading scorer at 14 points per game after averaging just 4 points per contest last year. Tippett earned all-tournament honors at the Jersey Community Tournament after helping the Warriors place second out of 4 teams with a 2-1 record. Granite City started tournament play with a loss to eventual champion Edwardsville before getting back-to-back wins over Jersey and Cahokia. Also, Tippett scored 27 points — including 14 in the fourth quarter — in the Warriors’ 100-97 loss to Limestone in the Metamora Redbird Roundball Classic on Jan. 25.

