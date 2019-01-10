AdVantage Granite City Athlete of the Week: January 10, 2019

Basketball | Alex Powell

Powell

Powell helped the Granite City girls basketball team pick up its first win of the season after an 0-13 start by scoring a career-high 15 points and grabbing 6 rebounds in the Warriors’ 47-8 win over the Duchesne junior varsity team in the seventh-place game of the Duchesne Holiday Tournament on Dec. 29. The junior also helped GCHS snap a 20-game losing streak. Powell is playing in her second season with the varsity squad.

POWELL’S SEASON STATISTICS

3.0 points per game, 3.8 rebounds per game, 8 assists, 6 steals

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter