AdVantage Granite City Athlete of the Week: January 23, 2020

Hockey | Michael Atkins

Atkins turned in a strong performance in goal for the Granite City Warriors hockey team against the Vianney Golden Griffins on Jan. 9 at Wilson Park Ice Rink. The freshman finished with 22 saves, including 11 in the first period, to lift the Warriors to a 4-0 victory over Vianney. It’s also the fourth shutout of the season for Atkins. He also had shutout victories over Triad, East Alton-Wood River and O’Fallon and picked up a 4-3 win over Belleville on Dec. 19. Atkins was the Warriors’ goaltender in their season opener against Vianney on Nov. 4. He made 16 saves in the 3-3 tie between both teams.

