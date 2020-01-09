AdVantage Granite City Athlete of the Week: January 9, 2020

Basketball | Kaylyn Wiley

Wiley turned in a strong performance for the Granite City girls basketball team at the Duchesne Holiday Tournament in St. Charles, Mo., scoring a team-high 34 points in three games and helping the Warriors win the consolation championship in the eight-team tournament. The freshman earned a spot on the all-tournament team after scoring 12 points against Notre Dame in the first round, 7 against McCluer in the consolation semifinals and 15 against Hazelwood East in the consolation championship game. Granite City beat Hazelwood East 52-33 to win the consolation title. Wiley is the only freshman on the varsity roster.

