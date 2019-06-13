AdVantage Granite City Athlete of the Week: June 13, 2019

Soccer | Anna Stearns

Stearns

Stearns earned a spot on the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association all-sectional team this spring for her strong defense. The Granite City junior helped her team record nine shutouts and allow just 22 goals. She also helped the Warriors finish 12-6-3, their sixth straight winning season. Stearns, who wrapped up her second varsity season, was named honorable mention all-sectional last year. This year, she joined senior Emma Dutko (all-state) and sophomore Kasey Neidhardt (honorable mention all-sectional) as the only Granite City players to win awards from the IHSSCA.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter