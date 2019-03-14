AdVantage Granite City Athlete of the Week: March 14, 2019

Mason Roehr | Hockey

Roehr helped the Granite City Warriors junior varsity team capture the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association Gold Division title on Feb. 24. The sophomore scored the game-winning goal with two minutes remaining in the Warriors’ 5-4 win over Edwardsville North in the third and deciding game of the best of three championship series at McKendree Metro Rec Plex. Roehr, who also helped the Granite City varsity team finish 13-7-1, scored two goals in the contest and finished with 31 for the season.

