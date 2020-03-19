AdVantage Granite City Athlete of the Week: March 19, 2020

Swimming | Noah Cain

Cain

Cain finished with 4 medals in the Sacred Heart-Griffin Sectional on Feb. 22 at Eisenhower Pool in Springfield. The Granite City senior placed fourth in the 100-yard butterfly in 56.55 seconds, fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke with a 1:03.24 and helped the 200-yard medley and 400-yard freestyle relay teams come in fifth. Cain has 8 sectional medals in his prep swimming career; he had 3 in the 2019 Edwardsville Sectional and 1 in the 2018 Springfield Sectional. Also this year, Cain won a title in the butterfly at the Southern Illinois High School Championships on Feb. 13 in Edwardsville.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter