AdVantage Granite City Athlete of the Week: March 28, 2019

Soccer | Kasey Neidhardt

Neidhardt

Neidhardt played a key role in the Granite City girls soccer team’s season-opening, 2-0 victory over the Collinsville Kahoks on March 12 at McKendree University. The sophomore scored both goals in the first half to help the Warriors knock off Collinsville for the first time since 2011 and snap a 10-match losing streak to the Kahoks. Neidhardt, who finished with a goal last season, scored with 25:31 left in the half, then scored again with 21:58 remaining to finish with the first two-goal game of her prep career. She also helped Granite City win its season opener for the third straight year.

