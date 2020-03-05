AdVantage Granite City Athlete of the Week: March 5, 2020

Hockey | Hunter Parker

Parker helped the Granite City hockey team win its first MVCHA championship in 9 years after turning in a strong performance in the Warriors’ two-game sweep over the Freeburg/Waterloo Ragin’ Bulldogs in the MVCHA 2A Finals. The junior finished with a combined two goals and eight assists in the two games. In Granite City’s 5-4 victory in Game 1, Parker scored the game-winning goal with 1:18 left in the game and finished with three assists. He finished with a goal and five assists to lift the Warriors to a 6-2 win over Freeburg/Waterloo in Game 2. Granite City won its fifth MVCHA title in program history. Parker was the Warriors’ leading scorer with 50 goals and 57 assists this winter.

