AdVantage Granite City Athlete of the Week: May 23, 2019

Track and Field | Toni Rush

Rush qualified for the state track meet for the fourth time after placing third in a season-best time of 12.43 seconds in the 100-meter dash at the Class 3A O’Fallon Sectional on May 7. She ran a time of 12.69 in the preliminaries and didn’t advance to the finals. The Granite City senior became the girls track team’s first four-time state qualifier since Stephanie Brandt, who earned all-state medals in the discus from 1994-97. Rush received an all-state medal in the 800-meter relay in her freshman year and in the 400-meter relay in her sophomore season. She competed at state in the 100 and 200 in her junior year, but didn’t get out of preliminaries in either event.

