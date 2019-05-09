AdVantage Granite City Athlete of the Week: May 9, 2019

Soccer | Analise Sampson

Analise Sampson

Sampson turned in strong performances for the Granite City girls soccer team in a match against Alton on April 23 and at the Tournament of Champions in Burlington, Iowa, on April 26-27. The senior defender scored off a corner kick in the 72nd minute for the game-winning goal in the Warriors’ 2-1 road victory over Alton, their fourth straight win over the Redbirds. It was Sampson’s first goal of the season and her third in her prep soccer career. Sampson also helped Granite City win the Great Lakes Medical bracket championship of the Tournament of Champions with a 3-0 record; all of the wins were by shutouts.

