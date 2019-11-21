AdVantage Granite City Athlete of the Week: November 21, 2019

Hockey | Hunter Parker

Parker

Parker is off to a strong start in his junior season with the Granite City Warriors hockey team. Parker, a forward, had three goals and four assists in the first two games of the season. He finished with a goal and two assists in the Warriors’ 3-3 tie against Vianney in their season opener on Nov. 4 in St. Louis. The next night, he had two goals and two assists to help Granite City cruise to a 12-0 win over Edwardsville at McKendree Metro Rec Plex. Last year, Parker finished with 12 goals and 9 assists and was 1 of 4 Granite City players who participated in the MVCHA all-star game.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter