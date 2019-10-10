AdVantage Granite City Athlete of the Week: October 10, 2019

× Expand Briggs

Volleyball | Jordan Briggs

Briggs turned in a strong performance at the Granite City Fall Classic on Sept. 21, finishing with a total of 46 digs in 3 matches. The Granite City junior earned a spot on the all-tournament team. Briggs recorded a season-high 21 digs to help her team pull off a 2-game win over Southwestern in its final match of the tournament. She also had 16 digs against Civic Memorial and 9 against Red Bud. The Warriors finished 1-2 in the tournament after going 0-4 in 2018. Briggs is playing in her second varsity season this fall.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter