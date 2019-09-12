AdVantage Granite City Athlete of the Week: September 12, 2019

Football | Freddy Edwards

Edwards scored a pair of touchdowns in the Granite City Warriors’ 23-14 season-opening loss to the Jersey Panthers on Aug. 31 at Kevin Greene Field. The Granite City senior quarterback scored both of his TDs in the first half — a 55-yard run with 6:51 left in the first quarter and a 25-yard run with 7:55 to go in the second. Edwards is playing in his fourth year with the Granite City football program. Edwards plans to continue playing football at Miami (Ohio) University next year.

