AdVantage Granite City Athlete of the Week: September 26, 2019

Schmidtke

Golf | Lexi Schmidtke

Schmidtke is enjoying a strong junior season with the Granite City girls golf team this fall. She earned medalist honors for the first time in her prep golf career after shooting a 42 — including a birdie on hole No. 17 — in a triangular match against Father McGivney and Jersey on Sept. 10 at Oak Brook Golf Club in Edwardsville. The next day, Schmidtke earned a medal in the large-school division of the Madison County Tournament at The Legacy Golf Course after finishing 10th with a 95. Earlier in the season, Schmidtke shot her first birdie at the Belleville West Invitational. Schmidtke, in her third season with the Warriors, was a sectional qualifier her freshman year.

