AdVantage Granite City Athlete of the Week: July 11, 2019

Swimming | Laine Curry

Curry

Curry is enjoying another strong season in the 8 and under girls division for the Paddlers swimming team, earning 12 first-place finishes through 3 meets. The 8-year-old helped the 75-yard freestyle, 75-yard breaststroke and 75-yard butterfly relay teams pick up victories at the Southwestern Illinois Swim Association Relays on June 24 at Sunset Hills. Three days later, Curry finished first in 5 events in a road meet against Sunset Hills. Last year, Curry won 5 events at the SWISA meet to help the Pirates win their first league championship since 1994.

