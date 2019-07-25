AdVantage Granite City Athlete of the Week: July 25, 2019

Swimming | Reilly Curry

Curry turned in a strong effort for the Paddlers swim team at the Southwestern Illinois Swim Association championship meet on July 21 at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center in Edwardsville. She placed first in all 5 events in the 9-10 girls division. The 10-year-old won the 100-yard freestyle, 100-yard intermediate medley and 50-yard butterfly and helped the 200-yard medley and freestyle relay teams pick up victories. Curry swam SWISA record times in the 100 freestyle (1:03.03) and the 100 IM (1:12.08) and earned a first-place High Point award with 48 points.