AdVantage Granite City Athletes of the Week: November 7, 2019

Nikonowicz and Perry

Cross Country | Chessy Nikonowicz and Jeremiah Perry

Nikonowicz and Perry earned the first regional medals of their prep cross country careers on Oct. 26 at the Class 3A Quincy Regional at Bob Mays Park. Both Granite City seniors finished fifth in their respective divisions. Nikonowicz finished with a 19:22 in the girls race and qualified for sectionals for the fourth time. She qualified for state after finishing 17th with an 18:49 at the Normal Community Sectional on Nov. 2. Perry qualified for sectionals as an individual after running a 16:14.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter