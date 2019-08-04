AdVantage Riverbend Athlete of the Week: August 2, 2019

Cheerleading | Kyah Quigley

Kyah Quigley

Quigley is an incoming sophomore at Alton High School and a member of the varsity cheer squad. On July 18-21 the Redbirds played host to their cheer camp, where Quigley finished in the top 10 in jumps, dance and tumbling out of 200-plus male and female competitors. In June she also competed at the Inspire National Dance Competition in Savannah, Ga., where she placed fifth in her solo out of 60 dancers nationwide. Quigley studies dance at Jennifer Bishop School of Dance in Alton.

