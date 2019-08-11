AdVantage Riverbend Athlete of the Week: August 9, 2019

Golf | Jack Patterson

Patterson

Patterson captured the B flight championship of the 66th annual Gold Medal Tournament on Aug. 4 at Rock Spring Golf Course. The Marquette Catholic graduate shot a 12-over-152 with 24 pars and 2 birdies in the 2-day tournament. Overall, Patterson finished 13th out of 51 golfers in the event. During his prep golf career, Patterson helped the Explorers win 3 regional titles and qualify for state twice. He also competed at state 3 times. Patterson will be a sophomore at Millikin University this year and plays for the school’s golf team.

