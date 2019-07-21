AdVantage Riverbend Athlete of the Week: July 19, 2019

Golf | Kolten Bauer

Bauer

Bauer, a 2019 Marquette Catholic High grad, enjoyed a couple stellar rounds of golf on July 1-2.

He finished second in the 20th Metropolitan Amateur Golf Association Junior Amateur Championship at St. Clair Country Club, carding a 6-under-138. He was tied with eventual winner Braden Hoisington of Fort Zumwalt West High at 6-under-66 after the first day of the tournament. Hoisington won the tournament, beating Bauer by 5 strokes.

It was the best 36-hole performance of Bauer’s career. He will begin his collegiate career this fall at Parkland College in Champaign. Parkland finished fifth at the NJCAA National Tournament in 2019.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter