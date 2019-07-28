AdVantage Riverbend Athlete of the Week: July 26, 2019

Swimming | Noah Clancy

Clancy

Clancy won all five of his events in the 15-18 boys division at the Southwestern Illinois Swim Association championship meet on July 21 at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center in Edwardsville. Clancy, who will be a senior at Alton High this fall, placed first in the 100-yard intermediate medley, 100-yard breaststroke and 100-yard backstroke and helped the 200-yard medley and freestyle relay teams pick up victories. Clancy swam a SWISA record time of 55.19 seconds in the 100 IM, breaking the old mark of 55.60 set by former Summers-Port swimmer Douglas Schranck in 2008. He also earned a first-place High Point award.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter