AdVantage Riverbend Athlete of the Week: July 5, 2019

Swimming | Nathan Kotzamanis

Kotzamanis

Kotzamanis turned in strong efforts for the Summers-Port swimming team in the Southwestern Illinois Swim Association Relays on June 24 and in a home dual meet against Aqua Park three days later.

The 11-year-old helped the 150-yard freestyle, 150-yard backstroke, 200-yard medley and 150-yard butterfly relay teams pick up victories at the SWISA Relays, which was won by the Sharks. He then won 5 events against Aqua Park, placing first in the 100-yard freestyle, 50-yard freestyle and 50-yard backstroke and helping the 200-yard freestyle and medley relay teams pick up wins.

Overall, Kotzamanis has 19 first-place finishes in the 11-12 boys division this season.

