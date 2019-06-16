AdVantage Riverbend Athlete of the Week: June 14, 2019

Baseball | Jayce Maag

Maag

Maag turned in a strong effort as the leadoff hitter for the Alton American Legion Post 126 baseball team during the Baseball Battles Cancer tournament in Ballwin from June 7-9. The Marquette Catholic graduate hit .368 (7 for 19) with 8 RBIs and 9 runs scored in five games and helped Post 126 finish second in the tournament with a 4-1 mark. Alton defeated Thomas Boothe 16-0, Chesterfield 11-1, Ballwin 16-1 and Lemay 4-2 and lost to Jefferson City 10-5 in the championship game.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter