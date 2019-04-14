AdVantage Riverbend Athletes of the Week: April 12, 2019

Anselm and Stahlhut

Soccer | Emma Anselm

Anselm helped the Marquette Catholic girls soccer team earn back-to-back wins over Roxana and Father McGivney by scoring a combined five goals. The sophomore finished with a hat trick to lead the Explorers to a 7-2 victory over Roxana on April 3, their first win of the season. Two days later, Anselm scored two goals to lift Marquette to a 7-0 win over Father McGivney. Last year, Anselm led the Explorers with 16 goals, including hat tricks against EA-WR and Metro East Lutheran.

Softball | Abi Stahlhut

A senior for the Roxana softball team, Stahlhut is off to a tear to the season. The Indiana-bound slugger had 8 home runs on the season entering this week. Her 2-homer outburst on April 3 helped lead the Shells to a 14-7 come-from-behind win over rivals EA-WR. Stahlhut blasted a 3-run shot and a grand slam vs. the Oilers, sandwiched around 3 intentional walks. Her day helped erase a 6-0 deficit. She was 2-for-2, scored 4 runs and drove in 6, too.

