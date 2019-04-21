AdVantage Riverbend Athletes of the Week: April 19, 2019

Phillips and Hardy

Baseball | Riley Phillips

Phillips, a junior for Alton, helped the Redbirds go 4-1 last week.

The outfielder hit .588 (10-for-17) with 3 homers, 14 RBIs, 9 runs scored, 3 doubles and 2 triples. He homered in a 3-2 win over O’Fallon on April 9 and in each game of a double header sweep at McCluer North on April 13. The Redbirds blanked the Stars 8-0 and 10-0.

The Birds entered this week with an 8-8 record.

SEASON STATS ENTERING THIS WEEK

.400 BA, 5 2Bs, 4 3Bs, 3 HRs, 22 RBIs

Softball | Ally Hardy

Hardy, a sophomore first baseman for Civic Memorial, helped the Eagles go 2-1 with a pair of wins to open Mississippi Valley Conference play last week.

Hardy homered in a 9-6 win over Triad on April 8 and again in a 15-1 win at Mascoutah on April 10 to help the Eagles open the MVC 2-0. They entered this week with a 6-7 overall mark.

Hardy hit .538 (7-for-13) with 2 homers, 11 RBIs and 3 runs scored in 3 games last week.

SEASON STATS ENTERING THIS WEEK

.500 BA, 2 2Bs, 2 3Bs, 4 HRs, 23 RBIs

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter