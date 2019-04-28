AdVantage Riverbend Athletes of the Week: April 26, 2019

Kirchner and Walker

Softball | Kiley Beth Kirchner

Kirchner finished with 11 consecutive hits in games against Southwestern, Dupo and Bunker Hill, placing her in a four-way tie for 12th in the state record books for the most consecutive hits. The Marquette Catholic sophomore had two hits in her last two at-bats against Southwestern on April 13, went 5-for-5 against Dupo on April 15 and 4-for-4 against Bunker Hill the next day. Emily Crompton of Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran has the record for most consecutive hits with 18, set in 2017.

SEASON STATS ENTERING THIS WEEK

.625 BA, 40 H, 11 RBI, 22 R, 13 SB

Baseball | Nick Walker

Walker helped the Civic Memorial baseball team pull off wins over Jersey, Highland and Granite City by going 7-for-11 with 5 RBIs in the 3 games. The junior went 4-for-5 with a triple and a season-high 4 RBIs in the Eagles’ 10-2 win over Jersey on April 15, their first Mississippi Valley Conference win of the season. Walker went 1-for-2 in the 5-3 victory over last year’s MVC champion Highland on April 17. He finished with 2 hits, 2 runs scored and an RBI in the 7-6 win over Granite City on April 19.

SEASON STATS ENTERING THIS WEEK

.354 BA, 23 H, 3 3B, 8 RBI, 17 R, 3 SB

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter