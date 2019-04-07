AdVantage Riverbend Athletes of the Week: April 5, 2019

Whitehead and McGoy

Taylor Whitehead | Softball

Whitehead, a junior for the Marquette Catholic Explorers, is falling in line with the superb pitching of recent history in the softball program.

Entering the week, she was 5-1 with 5 complete games and a 1.29 ERA. The Explorers were also 5-1 as a team.

Whitehead had a big performance March 26 in a 5-2 extra-inning win over rival Roxana. She threw all 8 frames, fanning 20 and walking just 2. The only damage against her were 2 solo homers from the Shells’ Abi Stahlhut.

Whitehead also went 2-for-4 at the plate in the game.

Deonte McGoy | Track and Field

A senior for the Alton Redbirds, McGoy is off to a great start to his final prep season.

He won the gold division of the 100-meter dash at the O’Fallon Relays on March 29. McGoy turned in a time of 11.26 seconds to win the event. Second-place finisher Jacob Brunsman of Rockwood Summit finished in 11.41 seconds.

McGoy also has indoor wins this season in the 200-meter dash, 60-meter dash, 55-meter dash and as part of the 800-meter relay team.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter