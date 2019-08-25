AdVantage Riverbend Athletes of the Week: August 23, 2019

× Expand Messinger and Kenney

Golf | Natalie Messinger and Riley Kenney

Messinger and Kenney turned in the Alton Redbirds’ top finish at the Alton Kick-Off Girls Golf Tournament on Aug. 17 at Rolling Hills Golf Course in Godfrey. The juniors finished fifth with a 2-over-73 in the six-team tournament. The event had the teams split its golfers into pairs and was played under a scramble-shamble format. Messinger and Kenney shot 11 pars and two birdies and helped Alton finish fifth with a 273. Kenney is playing in her third season with the Alton girls golf program, while Messinger is playing in her second.

